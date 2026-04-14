UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent opens with calls for reparations and accountability

Geneva, Switzerland - The fifth session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent opened in Geneva on Tuesday with calls for reparations and accountability for the crimes of colonialism, enslavement, and systemic discrimination.

The fifth session of the UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent kicked off in Geneva, Switzerland, on April 14, 2026. © Kaitlyn Kennedy

"The fight against racism is inseparable from the wider struggle for human rights and human dignity," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said via video message.

"We must recognize specific injustices endured by people of African descent, injustices rooted in centuries of enslavement, colonialism, and exploitation."

Speakers hailed the UN General Assembly’s recent adoption of a landmark resolution declaring the transatlantic trafficking and enslavement of African people the "gravest crime against humanity."

President of the UN Human Rights Council Sidharto Reza Suryodipuro called the measure an important "step forward towards healing and justice," while High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said he "welcomed" its passage.

Speakers also emphasized that 2026 marks the 25th anniversary of Durban Declaration and Programme of Action (DDPA), a comprehensive UN blueprint to address racism and systemic discrimination whose implementation faces ongoing hurdles.

"We must be honest about what this moment demands," said PFPAD member Michael McEachrane, noting that we continue to live in "a racially unequal global economy that grew out of a transatlantic economy built on chattel enslavement and that continues to be premised on cheap access to labor and natural resources in the Global South for the profit and overconsumption of the few, while driving our natural world the brink of collapse."

"Let us call on this session to move beyond incremental progress and the domestic rights of individuals and rekindle the decolonial spirit of Pan-Africanism and the DDPA," he urged.