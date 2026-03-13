Airport workers miss pay as US government shutdown hits one month mark

Washington DC - US airport security officers missed their first full paycheck Friday as a partial funding shutdown of the government approached the one-month mark, with no breakthrough in a congressional standoff that is beginning to disrupt travel across the country.

TSA officers are going without pay as the partial government shutdown hits the one-month mark. © AARON SCHWARTZ / AFP

The lapse in funding is forcing thousands of Transportation Security Administration staff to work without pay as spring travel picks up, raising fears of staffing shortages, longer security lines, and flight delays.

TSA officers – the army of workers who screen passengers, baggage, and cargo – received only partial pay two weeks ago.

Friday's missed payment represents the first full check lost since the shutdown began, and unions and government officials warn the financial strain is pushing some workers to quit or seek other jobs.

Amid stalled talks on Capitol Hill to end the stoppage, President Donald Trump hit out at Democrats, accusing them of willful obstructionism.

"These are people that hate our country. These are people that have Trump Derangement Syndrome...Anything I say, they go the opposite," he told Fox News Radio.

More than 300 TSA employees have already left the agency since the shutdown began on February 14, the Department of Homeland Security said, while US media reported unscheduled absences had more than doubled.

Airports in several cities have warned passengers to arrive hours earlier than usual because of long security lines.

Some officers are already taking on second jobs or relying on donations, union officials say, while several major airports are collecting gift cards and stocking food pantries for TSA staff struggling without pay.

"Numerous employees have reported to me that their bank accounts are at zero or negative," Johnny Jones, a Dallas-based official in government workers' union AFGE, told USA Today.

"No funds for daycare, no funds for food. They just want to know why the hell they can't get paid when we have money to shoot missiles into other countries."