College Republicans director under fire for racist and sexist remarks

Tustin, California - Kai Schwemmer, the new director for The College Republicans of America, was recently caught in live-streams sharing racist and other offensive remarks, despite claims of distancing himself from such views.

The College Republicans of America's new director was caught making offensive and hateful remarks during a recent livestream. © Screenshot / X / @KaiSchwemmer

Recently, The Guardian reviewed a paywalled video from July 2025 where Schwemmer said he would accept a world in which slavery was legal if abortion was criminalized and described himself as "very much an anti-universal suffrage guy."

Earlier broadcasts also showed Schwemmer claiming gay men are "weaponizing" gyms "to give you AIDS" and celebrating a DNA test that proved that he is "0% Jewish."

While Schwemmer refused to comment on the reporting, he did share an X post seemingly doubling down on his slavery remark, writing, "Breaking news: Pro-life Conservative student believes that it worse to be murdered than be a slave."

On March 5, the CRA appointed Schwemmer as its new director, which sparked backlash from critics who expressed concern over his past rhetoric and close ties to outspoken white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

In an X post shared earlier this month, American Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said Schwemmer's appointment "signals" that the CRA "is normalizing antisemitism and white supremacy, full stop," and called on Republican politicians to publicly condemn it.