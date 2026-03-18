Florida fails to pass legislation outlawing marriage between first cousins

Tallahassee, Florida - Florida's Senate failed to pass legislation to outlaw marriage between first cousins, despite an effort by representatives to sneak the rule in via a bill dealing with the state's Department of Health.

A bill that included an amendment to outlaw marriage between first cousins in Florida failed to pass in the state Senate. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The measure was brought forward by Republican State Rep. Dean Black, who introduced it as a minor amendment to a broader Department of Health bill that was accepted without contention.

On the final day of discussions, however, a series of disagreements over unrelated elements of the bill killed the legislation as the clock ticked over and the session expired.

In Florida, it is currently illegal to marry your parent, grandparent, child, aunt, uncle, niece, or nephew. However, the Sunshine State is one of 18 states where first-cousin marriages are not explicitly outlawed.

Speaking to FOX30, Black explained that the current rules are a holdover from when the state's population density was lower and "it was harder to find a mate."

"I'll leave things in New York and California to them," he said when asked about other states that are yet to ban such marriages. "They have their own way of looking at things, but I think we need to do the right thing for Floridians here."

Black said that he was still hopeful that the amendment will return during the government's next session and hopefully be made law next year.

"There are plenty of people here, and there are plenty of people you can find to be your lifelong partner without looking to your first cousin," he continued.