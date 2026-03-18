Trump administration slammed over exploitative health funding offer to Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia - A stalled US funding offer to Zambia made public this week reveals demands by Washington for access to minerals and data as funding is slashed in terms criticized as exploitative.

The Trump administration has come under fire after a US funding offer to Zambia was revealed – and exposed efforts to exploit the country's mineral wealth. © JIM WATSON / AFP

President Donald Trump's administration has finalized secretive health aid deals with around a dozen African countries after dismantling the USAID agency and curtailing the role of NGOs.

While countries like Rwanda, Uganda, Lesotho, and Eswatini have signed on, Zimbabwe has rejected the offer, while Kenya's is suspended pending legal challenges.

The US-Zambia offer was leaked on Tuesday by international advocacy NGO Health Gap, which said it has been stalled since December.

The deal offers $320 million of US funding this year to Zambia's health sector, which has been weakened by drastic cuts in US aid, according to the document. The amount is set to decrease annually to reach $112 million in 2030.

By way of comparison, Lusaka received more than $400 million in health sector aid from Washington in 2024, according to the website ForeignAssistance.gov.

The text also stipulates that the offer would be suspended if agreement on a separate and confidential "Bilateral Compact" was not finalized by April 1.

The US embassy in Lusaka said in December that the overall plan, including the compact, "aims to unlock a substantial grant package of US support in exchange for collaboration in the mining sector and clear business sector reforms."

It "explicitly ties exploitation of mineral wealth" with health funding, said Health Gap, which has been working with Zambian activists to fight the terms of the deal.