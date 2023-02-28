Washington DC reparations bill back on the agenda

Washington DC Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie has reintroduced the Reparations Foundation Fund and Task Force Establishment Act. © Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Reparations Foundation Fund and Task Force Establishment Act of 2023 was reintroduced to coincide with Reparations Awareness Day, an occasion officially recognized by DC Muriel Bowser on February 25.

"This legislation seeks to acknowledge and address centuries of government-sanctioned policies and private practices that exploited Black people as chattel property, violently robbed Black communities of generational wealth, and baked anti-Black racism into the core of our institutions and society," McDuffie said in a letter to DC Council Secretary Nyasha Smith.

The letter cites the Black-white wealth gap in DC as an example of the disparities that remain to be solved, with the average white household reportedly having a net worth 81 times greater than the average Black household.

If enacted, the bill would create a nine-member task force to study and develop proposals to address the ongoing impacts of of chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and present-day policies. Those members would include at least one member of academia, at least two members of reparations advocacy organizations, and no more than four members of the city council.

The task force's first meeting should take place no later than June 1, 2024.