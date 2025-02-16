Leaked DOGE documents offer damning insights into Trump's DEI purge – and what's next
Washington DC - Newly-obtained Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) documents have offered damning insight into President Donald Trump's purge of government staff – and what's coming next.
Documents acquired by the Washington Post revealed that a team of DOGE workers have developed a three-step plan for the department to be carried out over the course of about six months.
The first step is to rescind executive orders made during the Biden administration related to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) hiring. This is to be followed by placing employees on administrative leave before beginning mass firings.
It's expected that this third step will take until about Day 180 of the Trump administration and will see mass layoffs at around 20 different government agencies.
A list within the documents outlines every agency and the offices within each one that will be hit by each phase of the plan.
In stage one, the plan instructs DOGE staffers to send notifications of administrative leave to all DEIA Office employees and restrict their computer and building access on day one of Trump's presidency.
They were then to take down all outward facing media, canceled all DEIA training and contracts, and began preparations for stage two.
The second stage looked to identify what it termed "corrupted branches" within the government and begin to systematically purge employees. During this period, which was to last until day 30 of the administration, DOGE would also identify and cancel DEIA contracts.
DOGE's plan completely focuses on DEIA hiring and policy, putting to rest any doubt as to whether the new department's mission was ideological or based on, as Trump had once claimed, reducing government waste.
So what's next in Musk and Trump's DOGE destruction?
Over the coming weeks, DOGE is set to enter its third stage. This will involve the purging of staff from the executive branch, especially those involved in issues related to civil rights and employment discrimination.
It is during this stage that DOGE will also look to expand beyond DEIA jobs, much like what they have already done with USAID.
The documents reveal that hundreds of jobs and programs will be eliminated simply because members of the administration disagree with them on an ideological level.
"There are DEI-focused personnel embedded throughout divisions that do not have any identifying DEI criteria in their name," one of the documents discovered by the Washington Post reveals. "Phase 2/3 will be focused on identifying these employees and putting them on administrative leave."
One cut which gives an indication of things to come is the termination of 29 Department of Education grants, which DOGE announced on February 11.
"Today, the Department of Education terminated 29 DEI training grants totaling $101mm," DOGE said in a post on Elon Musk's social media platform X.
"One sought to train teachers to 'help students understand / interrogate the complex histories involved in oppression, and help students recognize areas of privilege and power on an individual and collective basis.'"
