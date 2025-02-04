Trump gives update on TikTok sale and claims it will be "wonderful" for China

Washington, DC - President Donald Trump has said that there is a lot of interest in the sale and purchase of TikTok by a US company, and even claimed that it would be a "wonderful" thing for China.

Trump has said that TikTok's sale would be a "wonderful" thing for China and that there is lots of interest in the US. © imago/ANP

"GREAT INTEREST IN TIKTOK! Would be wonderful for China, and all concerned," Trump said in a bombastic post on Truth Social last night.

Trump had previously said that there is a lot of interest in TikTok from US companies as the social media giant stares down the barrel of a US ban.

"There's a lot of interest in TikTok, there's great interest in TikTok," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One last week before suggesting that he hoped for a "bidding war" for the platform's sale.

Speculation has been ripe over who would purchase TikTok, despite the fact that the platform's parent company ByteDance has categorically refused to sell its US operations.

Some have suggested that Microsoft would be in a good position to acquire TikTok, while star influencer Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has joined with others to throw his hat in the ring.

Most notably, Trump's right-hand billionaire Elon Musk – who purchased Twitter, now X, in 2022 – has also been named as a rumored buyer.

TikTok briefly went dark on January 19 after the Supreme Court ruled that a ban implemented by the Biden administration was lawful. It came back online after Trump intervened in the hours before his inauguration.