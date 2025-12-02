Trump warns his remaining time in office will feel like an "eternity" in White House Christmas speech

Washington DC - President Donald Trump used a speech at the first White House Christmas party of his second term to warn that his remaining time in office will feel like an "eternity."

President Donald Trump marked his first Christmas since returning to the White House by warning that his remaining time in office will feel like an "eternity." © AFP/Saul Loeb

The comments were made while Trump addressed a crowd gathered for a Christmas party at the White House, and became public when White House Communications Advisor Margo Martin on Monday posted a brief clip on X.

"I just wanna let you know that it's an honor for me to be your president," Trump said while standing at a podium backlit by Christmas decorations.

"The people in this room, you took the place of a lot of people that wanted to be here, so I congratulate you – you either had friends or relatives or somebody who got you in here," he said.

"It's an honor to be your president. We're going to do a great job, and you know, we have a little more than three years left," Trump continued, "And three years with Trump is an eternity, that's a long period of time."

His comments come amid fears that Trump intends to extend his time in office somehow or even go for a third term, despite the Constitution barring him from doing so and persistent concerns about his physical and mental health.

Monday also saw First Lady Melania Trump unveil this year's White House Christmas decorations, which include a huge gingerbread White House, decorative butterflies, and more than 50 Christmas trees.