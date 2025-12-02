Venezuela pulls U-turn on deportation flights after Trump administration "request"

Caracas, Venezuela - Venezuela announced on Tuesday that it had reauthorized flights carrying migrants deported by the US, having initially suspended them after President Donald Trump said its airspace should be considered "closed."

Venezuela will again accept deportation flights from the US, reversing its decision to suspend them after US President Donald Trump said the country's airspace should be considered "closed." © REUTERS

The aviation authority "has received a request from the US government to resume flights repatriating Venezuelan migrants from that country to Venezuela," said a statement from the Ministry of Transportation. "On the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro, this is authorized."

Trump has ramped up aggression against Venezuela, baselessly accusing Maduro's government of running a drug cartel, and carrying out deadly military strikes on boats off the country's coast in what legal experts consider blatant violations of the law.

Maduro has accused the US of using drug trafficking as a pretext for "imposing regime change" in Caracas and rejected what he called a "slave's peace" for the region, amid mounting fears of further US military action.

The months-long US campaign to target boats in the Caribbean has so far killed more than 80 people with impunity.

Despite the crisis, flights deporting migrants from the US to Venezuela – as part of Trump's anti-immigrant agenda – had continued until Trump's threat to Venezuelan airspace.

A new flight had been authorized to land in Venezuela on Wednesday, the transportation ministry said.