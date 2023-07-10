Cash payments in questions as San Francisco's final reparations plan is released

San Francisco, California - A San Francisco reparations committee has released its long-awaited final plan to address the city's legacy of enslavement and structural discrimination.

Rev. Dr. Amos Brown, a member of the African American Reparations Advisory Committee, conducts a Sunday service at the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, California. © ROMAIN FONSEGRIVES / AFP

Just over a week after the California Reparations Task Force issued its recommendations, San Francisco's African American Reparations Advisory Committee (AARAC) published its final report, tracing the history of racial discrimination in the city and making policy proposals to redress those harms.

The reparations plan is the result of two years of study and community engagement. Formed in 2021, the AARAC was comprised of 15 members with subcommittees focused on economic empowerment, education, health, and public policy.

Over nearly 400 pages, the AARAC outlines the historical roots of the challenges facing Black residents today, and the city government's complicity in those abuses. The report highlights the Urban Renewal era in particular, when Black people were confined to specific neighborhoods due to racially restricted covenants and redlining. The city then targeted those areas for redevelopment, displacing thousands without providing proper compensation.

Today, Black San Franciscans constitute less than 6% of the city's population – down from 15-17% just a few decades prior – while making up more than 50% of those incarcerated. Meanwhile, white income is now four times that of median Black income, the report states.