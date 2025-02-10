International Boxing Association doubles down on false Olympic gender claims in new lawsuit

Lausanne, Switzerland - The International Boxing Association (IBA) said on Monday it is to take legal action against the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over the inclusion of Algeria's Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting at last year's Olympic Games .

Female Olympians Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan (l.) and Imane Khelif of Algeria are once again under attack by the International Boxing Association in a new lawsuit. © Collage: Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP & MOHD RASFAN / AFP

The two female boxers had been excluded from the IBA's 2023 world championships after the fighters allegedly failed gender eligibility tests but the IOC cleared them to fight. Both went on to win gold medals in Paris.

The IOC organized the boxing in Paris following the expulsion of the IBA from the Olympic movement after financial and ethical irregularities.

In its statement, which linked their action to President Donald Trump's executive order last week seeking to ban transgender athletes from participating in women's sports, the IBA said that it is "filing an official complaint with the Attorney General of Switzerland... regarding the IOC's actions."

The IBA added that it was filing similar complaints in France and the US.

"President Trump’s order to ban transgender athletes from women’s sport validates IBA's efforts to protect the integrity of female sports," claimed IBA president Umar Kremlev, a Russian oligarch.