Japan's SoftBank plans massive Ohio power plant for AI data centers

Piketon, Ohio - Japan's SoftBank Group said Saturday it plans to build a huge new gas-fired power plant in Ohio to provide energy for artificial intelligence data centers.

Softbank CEO Masayoshi Son (l.) and President Donald Trump react after the signing of memorandums of understanding during a meeting with business leaders at the US Ambassador's Residence in Tokyo, Japan, on October 28, 2025. © Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Tech investor SoftBank is a major backer of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and its flamboyant CEO Masayoshi Son is a long-time ally of President Donald Trump.

The natural-gas plant is part of a broader $550 billion Japanese investment in the US that Tokyo agreed to in exchange for reduced trade tariffs.

Construction of the $33.3 billion power plant with a "large-scale" power generation capacity of 9.2 gigawatts will take place at the US Department of Energy's Portsmouth site, SoftBank said.

"This is a size bigger than any power plant, I think, in the world," Son said at a ceremony in Ohio to announce the project, on Friday local time.

"At least in the United States, for sure, this is the biggest power generation in one location," he added.

The goal is to develop "the smartest intelligence in the world," Son said.