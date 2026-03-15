Can't find your cat? Here are the top hiding places for kitties

If your cat seems to have disappeared from the face of the earth, there are some typical hiding places that feline parents should check first.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

If your cat seems to have disappeared from the face of the earth, don't worry! Here's a guide to typical cat hiding places that you should check before panicking.

Cats hide when they are stressed or scared. © 123RF/vershininphoto Every cat parents will be familiar with the situation: your feline friend is nowhere to be seen, no matter how much you call it. Cats often hide when they are stressed, anxious, or tired, preferring places that make them feel safe and secure. Even if you've already searched the usual hiding places with no success, there may be a few spots that you haven't yet considered. Cats Animal rescuers are stunned to find dozens of cats left inside abandoned car Here's a handy list of nooks, crannies, and otherwise sheltered corners that your cat could be playing hide and seek in!

Where do cats hide in the home?

If you are looking for your cat in your home, it is best to look in, under, and behind all pieces of furniture. Here are some potential options.

Cupboards and drawers

Closets, sock drawers, or similar furniture can be excellent hiding places for cats. In the dresser, for example, cats will often hide in the furthest corner of the shelf, where they are barely visible among the soft and warm clothes. The gap between the wall and the wardrobe also serves as a hiding place for some cats.

Seating furniture

Some cats not only like to lie on the couch, but also underneath it too! Felines are unbeatable at squeezing into the smallest corners and gaps, like those between cushions. You should be particularly careful when folding and unfolding a sofa sleeper, just in case you cat is somewhere in the gap and gets trapped or, in the worst case, injured.

Hidden between blankets and cushions, cats feel safe and secure. © 123RF/liudmilachernetska

Bed

Cats view the bed as a warm and safe place as much as we humans do. They feel particularly comfortable under the comforter or between pillows. The space underneath the bed also serves as an attractive hiding place.

Tip: Look in the bed or sofa box. The underside of the furniture is sometimes only covered with thin fabric, which a cat can easily scratch open, allowing it to climb inside the furniture.

Some cats feel protected when they crawl under the comforter. © 123RF/irinagutyryak

Boxes and baskets

It's no secret that cats love boxes, so empty packaging, moving boxes, crates of all kinds, laundry baskets and sometimes even garbage cans are also attractive as safe hiding places for cats.

Washing machine

Obviously, the drum of your washing machine is not a particularly safe place for cats, objectively speaking. To avoid giving your cat an extremely thorough and potentially deadly wash, you should never leave the washing machine open and always check the drum before every wash cycle.

Textiles

If you leave blankets, towels, jackets, or laundry lying around the house, you can be sure that the cat will settle on, under, or in them. Cats can and will hide under pretty much anything as long as it is comfortable and feels safe!

A carelessly left jacket is a perfect hiding place for cats. © 123RF/nilsjacobi

Where do cats hide outdoors?

Finding an outdoor cat is a whole different type of challenge, but figuring out what places would feel warm and safe can help in the search. Possible hiding places for cats outside: Basement

Barn

Garage

Stairwell

In or under dense trees

In or under cars

Playground houses Try to involve your neighborhood in the search for your cat, as it could be hiding in someone else's home.

Conclusion

Cats like to look for hiding places to feel safe and secure. They're infinitely creative at finding those spots and it's often a struggle to find them if they don't want to be found.