Grief in cats: How do cats experience loss, and how can you help them through it?

If a cat dies in a multi-cat household, the question soon arises as to whether the other cats mourn the deceased kitty. This cat guide has answers.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

If a cat dies in a multi-cat household, do the others mourn the loss of their fellow feline? Here's what you need to know about how cats react to the loss of a sibling or housemate.

Does a cat grieve when another has "crossed the rainbow bridge"? © Midjourney/TAG24 Many cats are like family members to their humans, and their death feels like a heavy blow to us. But what happens if you care for several cats, and one of them dies? Do the others know what has happened and will they experience anything comparable to grief or depression? And if so, is there anything you can do to help them? TAG24's cat guide has got you covered! Cats Cat owner gives her kitty a sibling – but it turns out very differently than expected! Here's how felines experience loss, their possible reactions to it, and what you need to look out for!

Do cats grieve for others?

A study conducted by a team of researchers at Oakland University in Michigan in 2024 investigated how domestic cats react to the loss of another pet. To this end, 637 cat owners were asked about the behavior of their pets after the death of another cat or dog in the household. The data of 225 participants could not be used, so the final study was based on the statements of 412 cat owners. The result of the study was that after the loss of another pet, the cats showed more conspicuous behaviors that indicate grief. For example, the affected cats ate and played less. It was also noticeable that the animals were more anxious and hid for a long time. The study also found a connection between the cat's grief and the behavior of its humans. People who were grieving intensively for their deceased pet noticed more behavioral changes in the surviving cat, which indicated that it was also grieving. Another finding of the study was that the closer the cat's relationship with the deceased animal was, the more strongly it reacted to its loss.

Cats can definitely mourn. © unsplash/Tim King

Recognizing grief in cats

When a cat in a multi-cat household has died, it's not just very painful for the owners, but also for the remaining kitty. You can tell whether the cat is grieving by its behavior. Signs of grief in cats: Increased meowing, yowling, and calling

Searching for the deceased cat

Loss of appetite

Hiding

Excessive sleeping

Apathy

Unusual attachment

Lack of personal hygiene and general uncleanliness

Nervousness, anxiety, and aggression As with people, grief in cats is very individual. It is impossible to say in general terms how long they will grieve, which phases they will go through, and when they will recover.

Good to know: It is possible that the mourning cat's feline immune system works less well, which can increase the risk of recurring infections or exacerbate chronic illnesses.



Helping a grieving cat

Cat parents can help the remaining kitty to come to terms with the loss of their animal companion. Time It takes time for the cat to realize that the deceased playmate is no longer coming back. You should give the animal this time and not stress it unnecessarily. You can tell that the cat has accepted the loss of its friend when it no longer looks for them. Love and understanding Regardless of how the grieving cat behaves, you should show it as much love and understanding as possible. If the cat keeps its distance, for example, you should accept this and not harass it. Attention and routines Your cat will benefit from life going on as usual. Try to maintain daily routines such as feeding, playing, and cuddling together – without forcing yourself on the cat. Good Grieving cats usually also lose their appetite, but you should always provide plenty of opportunities. Small snacks, food toys, or new food can stimulate the cat's appetite again. If the grieving cat's condition becomes life-threatening, you should consult a vet. Alternative services, such as a cat psychologist, can also help cat parents to help the animal out of its grief.

The closer the relationship between two cats was, the greater the grief when one of them dies. © unsplash/Guillermo Olivas

When is it time for a new cat?

If a cat dies in a multi-cat household, you might think about getting another one to fill the void. However, this is not advisable. The arrival of a new, unfamiliar cat usually causes the grieving cat additional stress and may be unnecessary. Grief must be allowed to progress naturally. After all, you don't immediately get a replacement when a loved one leaves your life. Process the loss together with your remaining cat or cats, and observe their behavior. After a while, ask yourself whether the cat is lonely or perhaps even enjoys having all the attention to itself. You should give yourself and your cat enough time to grieve, and the decision whether to get a second cat can wait.



Conclusion