Cat pulls off the funniest prank on his little brother: "Let him out!"

Mississippi - The hysterical sibling dynamic between Jett the cat and his younger brother Yeti can be seen in a TikTok video that has been causing a lot of laughter.

The hysterical sibling dynamic between Jett the cat and his younger brother Yeti can be seen in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@worldjaydecenter

The curious clip begins normally enough: Jett the cat sits on a paper bag in the kitchen, looking innocent.

Only when his owner Jayde McDonald says, "Jett, let him out," is the proverbial cat let out of the bag – except, actually, that's literally the heart of this absurd situation.

The cheeky house cat has trapped his furry friend inside the paper bag.

When his owner asks him to put an end to the spook, the cat not only resists. He even snaps at her as well!

"Don't bite me, let your brother out!" McDonald demands, but the kitty doesn't care and sits right back down on the bag.

The 24-year-old finds this audacity too funny not to laugh out loud. Many others probably feel the same way, as the video has already reached viral status.

McDonald has now revealed more about the silly moment in an interview with Newsweek.