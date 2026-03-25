Cat pulls off the funniest prank on his little brother: "Let him out!"

The hysterical sibling dynamic between Jett the cat and his younger brother Yeti can be seen in a TikTok video that has been causing a lot of laughter.

By Christian Norm

Mississippi - The hysterical sibling dynamic between Jett the cat and his younger brother Yeti can be seen in a TikTok video that has been causing a lot of laughter.

The hysterical sibling dynamic between Jett the cat and his younger brother Yeti can be seen in a viral TikTok.
The hysterical sibling dynamic between Jett the cat and his younger brother Yeti can be seen in a viral TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@worldjaydecenter

The curious clip begins normally enough: Jett the cat sits on a paper bag in the kitchen, looking innocent.

Only when his owner Jayde McDonald says, "Jett, let him out," is the proverbial cat let out of the bag – except, actually, that's literally the heart of this absurd situation.

The cheeky house cat has trapped his furry friend inside the paper bag.

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When his owner asks him to put an end to the spook, the cat not only resists. He even snaps at her as well!

"Don't bite me, let your brother out!" McDonald demands, but the kitty doesn't care and sits right back down on the bag.

The 24-year-old finds this audacity too funny not to laugh out loud. Many others probably feel the same way, as the video has already reached viral status.

McDonald has now revealed more about the silly moment in an interview with Newsweek.

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The bag contains Yeti the cat, whom Jett refuses to let free!
The bag contains Yeti the cat, whom Jett refuses to let free!  © Screenshot/TikTok/@worldjaydecenter

But first, she explained how the situation had come about.

"Yeti was hiding in the paper bag to jump out and scare Jett," the cat mom explained.

"He had jumped out at Jett a couple of times before, but Jett had enough and decided to make him stay in the bag," she continued.

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"We also think Jett may have been a little jealous that Yeti could fit in the paper bag and he couldn’t – he's a big guy weighing 20 lbs."

Jett was also clearly the boss of the two four-legged friends, according to McDonald, but the cat soon had to release his fellow.

However, this peace did not last very long either.

"This happened the entire evening while we left the bag on the floor for them to play with," said the long-suffering owner. "Even without a paper bag, they play the same game with cardboard boxes or anything of the sorts."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@worldjaydecenter

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