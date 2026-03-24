Cunning cat breaks into crockpot in hilarious beef brisket heist

This orange cat is not only cheeky, but also very clever, as millions of amused TikTok users now know thanks to a surveillance video.

By Christian Norm

Rhode Island - This clever cat doesn't let anything get in his way – not even the lock on the crockpot. Thanks to a pet cam, owner Katie Carreiro from Rhode Island knows who stole her dinner, and so do millions of TikTokers!

This cat stole a whole corned beef right out of his owner's crockpot. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katiefraime49 It seems impossible, but a surveillance video on TikTok proves that Katie's orange cat, Rio, stole her entire corned beef brisket right out of her slow cooker. And Rio's got an accomplice, Katie's gray tabby, who stands by while Rio pulls the huge brisket out with his mouth and takes off. While the theft annoyed Rio's owner, millions of TikTokers were amused. Dogs Police dog's "crime" against stuffed toy becomes viral sensation after hilarious post The clip has a whopping six million views and more than 850,000 likes.

Rio the cat grabbed a large piece of beef during the heist. © Screenshot/TikTok/@katiefraime49

Another TikTok proves this cat can crack crockpot locks

This cat doesn't care who's looking – he's going to find out what's cooking. © Screenshot/TikTok/@katiefraime49 To steal dinner, Rio didn't just have to knock off a pot lid – he had to pop the lock on the crockpot! Katie wanted to see if her clever kitty could do it again, so she left the slow cooker on the counter. Amazingly, as another video shows, Rio easily opens the lock with his teeth. Dogs Five dogs found abandoned in industrial wasteland: "Hot, scared, and starving" "I put the crock pot out a few days later to see if he would do it again.. while I was home.. sure enough he did." she wrote in the caption of the TikTok. He doesn't even care that his owner is filming and giggling!