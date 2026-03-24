Cunning cat breaks into crockpot in hilarious beef brisket heist
Rhode Island - This clever cat doesn't let anything get in his way – not even the lock on the crockpot. Thanks to a pet cam, owner Katie Carreiro from Rhode Island knows who stole her dinner, and so do millions of TikTokers!
It seems impossible, but a surveillance video on TikTok proves that Katie's orange cat, Rio, stole her entire corned beef brisket right out of her slow cooker.
And Rio's got an accomplice, Katie's gray tabby, who stands by while Rio pulls the huge brisket out with his mouth and takes off.
While the theft annoyed Rio's owner, millions of TikTokers were amused.
The clip has a whopping six million views and more than 850,000 likes.
Another TikTok proves this cat can crack crockpot locks
To steal dinner, Rio didn't just have to knock off a pot lid – he had to pop the lock on the crockpot!
Katie wanted to see if her clever kitty could do it again, so she left the slow cooker on the counter.
Amazingly, as another video shows, Rio easily opens the lock with his teeth.
"I put the crock pot out a few days later to see if he would do it again.. while I was home.. sure enough he did." she wrote in the caption of the TikTok.
He doesn't even care that his owner is filming and giggling!
As a result of her cat's brazen action, Katie added, "The crock pot now has a permanent home in the garage." This video has also gone viral, with over one million views.
This cunning cat is unstoppable!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katiefraime49