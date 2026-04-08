Kitten who can't open her eyes rescued from road: "Cat distribution system strikes again!"

Atlanta, Georgia - A Georgia woman recently found a kitten in the middle of the road. The poor cat couldn't open her eyes, so she scooped her up and took her home.

The kitten that Sarajane found on the street was in poor health. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@sj.larevitzear

Sarajane LaRevitzear could hardly believe the state that this poor critter was in when she found it in the middle of someone's driveway.

Sarajane didn't hesitate: she immediately picked up the poor cat. On her drive home, she made a TikTok. The clip shows the little cat perched on her shoulder, pulling on heartstrings of TikTokers everywhere!

The rescue was just the beginning. The kitten, later named Millie, was in bad shape. A vet diagnosed the kitty with pneumonia and clogged tear ducts.

After days of intensive care, medication, and patience, Sarajane carefully cleaned her new pet's eyes, and the baby finally regained sight.

Despite a tough start, Millie gained weight and became stronger. The babe grew into a curious, lively kitten.

Millie hasn't just become a strong, feisty kitten; she's also found a loving home with Sarajane and her family.