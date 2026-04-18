Dog is adorably confused after storm: "Why didn't anyone tell her the rain was gonna be wet?"

A soaking wet dog who suffered the consequences of her actions captured many hearts online. How was she supposed to know what "rain" was, anyway?!

After her mishap, Carmy the dog looked very upset. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Carmy

A video published on TikTok shows Carmy – a mix of Australian Cattle Dog, Pitbull, and Boxer – sitting inside, wrapped tightly in a towel like a burrito.

The little dog's fur is still wet, her ears are pinned back, and her head is lowered as if she is ashamed of herself.

"Ran outside in the pouring rain. We're actively learning about consequences of actions," reads the text accompanying the viral clip.

The caption added: "She said please do not look at me right now."

Many viewers quickly projected human emotions onto Carmy's reaction, showering the comments with jokes and joking defenses.

"heaven forbid a girl wants to release her inhibitions and feel the rain on her skin," commented one user, referencing lyrics from Natasha Bedingfield's hit song Unwritten.

"Why didn’t anyone tell her the rain was gonna be wet?" asked a second while another said, "the way she thinks it’s ur fault."

The focus was particularly on Carmy's cute facial expression, with one user writing, "The regret is written all over her little face."