National Pet Day: Puppy's reaction to meeting toddler for the first melts hearts on TikTok

Charlotte, North Carolina - When this foster puppy his new tiny human pal, it was instantly clear that it would be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Puppy Muffin meets a ten-month-old baby and immediately feels a bond with her. © collage: Screenshot/TikTok/alyssa0wright

Alyssa Right from North Carolina caught the special moment when her new foster dog, Muffin, met her niece.

The joy is palpable in the now viral TikTok clip which shows an instant connection.

The puppy wags his tail excitedly and dives into a cuddle while the baby looks down at the dog with a delighted smile.

These two babies' interaction is adorable.

Alyssa wasn't surprised that her foster pup immediately took to the toddler – apparently, he can't get enough of people!

She told Newsweek that Muffin "cries when we go on walks [if] people walk past her without saying hi."



Alyssa plans on fostering the young pup until she can find him the forever home he deserves.