Pack of Rottweiler dogs has a surprising leader: Benji the Chihuahua!

Texas - Nine Rottweilers live in this household, but there is another dog living among the beefy animals whose presence is more than inspiring users online.

Ruben Gonzales has nine Rottweiler dogs living under one roof – plus a tiny Chihuahua. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@h2baby711

When Ruben Gonzales wakes up early, ten hungry mouths are waiting to be fed!

The man from Texas owns nine giant Rottweilers. His tenth dog doesn't fit into the pack size-wise at all, however, as Benji is a small Chihuahua.

While his buddies weigh between 97 and 172 lbs, Benji weighs just 4 lbs.

But the tiny dog doesn't seem to mind much, blending into the group as if the huge difference in weight and size didn't exist.

Ruben, who is clearly proud of his curious pack, documents everyday life with the many Rottweilers and the comparatively tiny Chihuahua on TikTok.

In his videos, you can see how little Benji is a natural among the beefy Rottweilers and even likes to sit confidently on one of his sleeping pack members.