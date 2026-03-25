Pack of Rottweiler dogs has a surprising leader: Benji the Chihuahua!
Texas - Nine Rottweilers live in this household, but there is another dog living among the beefy animals whose presence is more than inspiring users online.
When Ruben Gonzales wakes up early, ten hungry mouths are waiting to be fed!
The man from Texas owns nine giant Rottweilers. His tenth dog doesn't fit into the pack size-wise at all, however, as Benji is a small Chihuahua.
While his buddies weigh between 97 and 172 lbs, Benji weighs just 4 lbs.
But the tiny dog doesn't seem to mind much, blending into the group as if the huge difference in weight and size didn't exist.
Ruben, who is clearly proud of his curious pack, documents everyday life with the many Rottweilers and the comparatively tiny Chihuahua on TikTok.
In his videos, you can see how little Benji is a natural among the beefy Rottweilers and even likes to sit confidently on one of his sleeping pack members.
Chihuahua dog lives in Rottweiler pack
His clips have already been clicked millions of times and have led viewers to speculate about the dynamics within the pack.
Since even people without dogs know that Chihuahuas often try to compensate for their size with aggressive behavior, most people assume that Benji will definitely set the tone in the group and act as the so-called alpha dog.
Surprisingly, this is not the case. In various comments by Ruben below his videos, you can read that Luna the Rottie is actually the supposed "alpha dog" of the pack.
For example, she is always the last to leave the house when the dogs are let outside.
Benji, however, is the oldest of the four-legged friends. Ruben explained that the Chihuahua had raised them all. In that way, at least, Benji is the true leader of the pack.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@h2baby711