Mountain hike ends in bee nightmare as Arizona man fights for his life: "Over 100 stings"

Arizona - A man was hiking in the Lookout Mountain Preserve in the state of Arizona on Saturday , but the hike came to a catastrophic end when he happened upon some potentially deadly animals .

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. © Screenshot/Facebook/Phoenix Fire Department

As the Phoenix Fire Department reports in a Facebook post, the hiker was suddenly attacked by bees near the summit of Lookout Mountain and suffered a staggering number of stings.

"Technical rescue teams from Phoenix and Glendale responded to Lookout Mountain around 10AM for reports of a hiker stung multiple times by bees near the summit," they explained.

"Crews located the adult male, who reported over 100 stings and was unable to continue his descent."

The man was rescued from the mountain by helicopter via a "hoist operation" and was then immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition to receive emergency treatment.