Chicago City Council makes big move in support of Medicare for All

Chicago, Illinois - The Chicago City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a resolution in support of Medicare for All.

People hold signs in support of Medicare for All at Federal Plaza in Chicago, Illinois, on July 24, 2021. © IMAGO / Dreamstime

"We, the members of the Chicago City Council, enthusiastically support the Medicare for All Act of 2025 (H.R. 3069 and S. 1506) and call on our federal legislators to work toward its swift enactment to ensure equal access to high-quality health care for all who reside in the United States," the resolution reads.



"Medicare for All will guarantee that all Chicago and other US residents will be fully covered for health care anywhere in the United States, regardless of employment status, marital status, citizenship status, income, age, or geography."

The Medicare for All Act would create a national health insurance program to be administered by the US Department of Health and Human Services. It would provide comprehensive health care without deductibles, coinsurance, or copayments and would expand Medicare to include dental, hearing, and vision.

The federal legislation was reintroduced last year by Bernie Sanders in the Senate and Pramila Jayapal and Debbie Dingell in the House.

The resolution passed Wednesday notes that 11% of Chicagoans under the age of 65 currently have no health insurance – even though "our society has a moral obligation to ensure health care for all its people."