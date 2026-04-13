Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 13, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/13/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you one of the lucky star signs this Monday? Find out if love, money, and fame could be coming your way. Your daily horoscope has the scoop!

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 13, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/13/2026. © 123rf.com/weerapat Some zodiac signs may be blessed with high energy this Monday, while others might be full of deep insights. Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, and Sagittarius: Did you know the moon is waning in the changeable sign of Pisces? This lunar phase calls for deep reflection and dreams. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 11, 2026 Your horoscope for Monday, April 13, can tell you what's coming and help you figure out what areas of your life could benefit from some reflection. What are you waiting for? Get the scoop on the vibes that could throw you for a loop.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Thunderstorms clear the air, but they may also leave you feeling sluggish. Reach out towards your loves. You need to let go of old feelings.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A new love could be on the horizon. Emotionally, you're all over the place. There may be tears followed by laughter today. Don't worry, most of the time you put your best foot forward.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You're both easily irritable and incredibly charming. Good conversations with friends can be like therapy.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You need things that soothe your soul. Maybe it's time for a relaxing bath? Don't let your sensitive nature overwhelm you, or you might find yourself munching away those feelings.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

People like your brash nature. Let those feelings in, and let your body do the talking. You've done the reflective work and are ready for a new chapter. Be on the lookout for your true love.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You've got many hearts beating faster, thanks to your charisma. Make sure you get the important info through the right channels.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Your friends are disappointed in you. You don't stick to your word. Save your money now, and you'll be able to treat yourself to a dream purchase later.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're not hitting the right chord with your coworkers. Making plans for the future is good, but leave room for chance. Plenty of opportunities are on their way.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You want to shine even brighter than usual. You're full of motivation and optimism. What you want to do is tackle a promising project.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You've got the urge to shop. Ask yourself if your savings can handle it. You might be in a no-good, terrible mood, but you feel strong.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Keep your cool. That financial issue will abate. Listen to other people's problems and stand up for them. You've got the right kind of grit for this.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20