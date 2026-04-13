Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 13, 2026
Are you one of the lucky star signs this Monday? Find out if love, money, and fame could be coming your way. Your daily horoscope has the scoop!
Your free horoscope on Monday, April 13, 2026
Some zodiac signs may be blessed with high energy this Monday, while others might be full of deep insights.
Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Libra, Scorpio, Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, and Sagittarius: Did you know the moon is waning in the changeable sign of Pisces?
This lunar phase calls for deep reflection and dreams.
Your horoscope for Monday, April 13, can tell you what's coming and help you figure out what areas of your life could benefit from some reflection.
What are you waiting for? Get the scoop on the vibes that could throw you for a loop.
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
Thunderstorms clear the air, but they may also leave you feeling sluggish. Reach out towards your loves. You need to let go of old feelings.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
A new love could be on the horizon. Emotionally, you're all over the place. There may be tears followed by laughter today. Don't worry, most of the time you put your best foot forward.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
You're both easily irritable and incredibly charming. Good conversations with friends can be like therapy.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
You need things that soothe your soul. Maybe it's time for a relaxing bath? Don't let your sensitive nature overwhelm you, or you might find yourself munching away those feelings.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
People like your brash nature. Let those feelings in, and let your body do the talking. You've done the reflective work and are ready for a new chapter. Be on the lookout for your true love.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
You've got many hearts beating faster, thanks to your charisma. Make sure you get the important info through the right channels.
Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22
Your friends are disappointed in you. You don't stick to your word. Save your money now, and you'll be able to treat yourself to a dream purchase later.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
You're not hitting the right chord with your coworkers. Making plans for the future is good, but leave room for chance. Plenty of opportunities are on their way.
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You want to shine even brighter than usual. You're full of motivation and optimism. What you want to do is tackle a promising project.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
You've got the urge to shop. Ask yourself if your savings can handle it. You might be in a no-good, terrible mood, but you feel strong.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Keep your cool. That financial issue will abate. Listen to other people's problems and stand up for them. You've got the right kind of grit for this.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
You have to be daring if you want to win. If you can't muster some courage, you're sure to fail. Don't just lie around in the evening. You need to keep moving. Get some friends together.
Cover photo: 123rf.com/weerapat