Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 16, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Monday 3/16/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Will this Monday be full of love, or is work dominating your thoughts at the start of a new week? The daily horoscope for March 16 tell you what kind of energy is coming your way!

Your free horoscope on Monday, March 16, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 3/16/2026. © 123rf.com/forplayday Every zodiac sign – Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, or Aries – craves help in matters of love, career, health, and finances. The stars can help light your way to the solutions when all you can see are problems. The waning Moon begins the day in Aquarius before moving into Pisces, which makes many crave for closure and renewal. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, March 14, 2026 Astrology can help you deal with the restless energy that may ruffle your feathers or make you impulsive. Those bent on making important decisions today should make sure the luck is on their side!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your love life is out of control. It's time to focus on your home. Put those ideas for improving your routine into practice. You need to manage your time better.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Relationship problems will work themselves out after a tough but necessary talk. Your worries at work are unfounded. If your form fails, it's time to shift down a gear. You're doing enough already

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You'll always come out on top, Gemini. All it takes is a bit of confidence and patience. Your constellations favor any actions that rely on careful planning.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Even if recognition is slow in coming, you're still making a bit impression. A spicy flirt has you wanting to play a daring game. Be careful not to get burned!

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Squeeze in little breaks for exercise and fresh air. You've got charm oozing out of your pores, which means you're bound to enchant anyone crossing your path.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Rise above those mundane worries, Virgo. Don't let it all weigh on you. Sometimes you can be superficial and let your ego take over. These tendencies are no good for your relationship. Make an effort to understand those around you.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

How much longer do you want to test the tolerance of those around you? Boundaries aren't just for other people, Libra! You're likely to succeed with a concrete and detailed project.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Just because you're vulnerable doesn't mean you should lash out at others. You're ready to change your life, but need to get your emotions under control first.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Enjoy time together with your love! Fortune is on your side. Why not take that risk and invest in something you're passionate about?

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're all about getting attention and flirting, but when things start looking like they may lead to something real, you take off running. Be brave enough to be vulnerable!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You need someone you can trust with your deepest hopes and fears. Those obstacles at work are just temporary, Aquarius. Stay the course and you will be rewarded.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20