Joke of the Day for April 4, 2026: A Caturday chuckle

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Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's one to help you smile right meow.

Joke of the Day

What did the vet say to the sick cat?

"How are you feline?"

Joke of the Day for April 4, 2026: A Caturday chuckle.
Joke of the Day for April 4, 2026: A Caturday chuckle.  © Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka

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