Joke of the Day for April 4, 2026: A Caturday chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in honor of Caturday! Here's one to help you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
What did the vet say to the sick cat?
"How are you feline?"
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Paul Hanaoka