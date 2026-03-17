Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day!

Today's Joke of the Day is here to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a belly laugh. Here's a holiday silly to pair your Irish Soda Bread and Guinness pints with some smiles! May the luck and the laughs of the Irish be with you.

How do you get a leprechaun's attention?

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

