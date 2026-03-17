Joke of the Day for March 17, 2026: One to make you chuckle for St. Patrick's Day!
Today's Joke of the Day is here to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a belly laugh. Here's a holiday silly to pair your Irish Soda Bread and Guinness pints with some smiles! May the luck and the laughs of the Irish be with you.
Joke of the Day
How do you get a leprechaun's attention?
Shout, "Look clover there!"
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