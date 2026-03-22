Joke of the Day for March 22, 2026: The GOAT of jokes!
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a silly for Sunday Funday! Here's some animal antics to make you smile this weekend.
Joke of the Day
Why did the goat run off the cliff?
It didn't see the ewe turn.
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Strvnge Films