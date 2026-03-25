Joke of the Day for March 25, 2026: A cow-tastic funny!

Today's Joke of the Day is out of this world! Here's a cow-tastic funny to make you smile.

How do cows lost in space find their way home?

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Joke of the Night for March 22, 2026: Flying with funny

Joke of the Day for March 23, 2026: A Monday mashup of funny

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