Joke of the Night for April 7, 2026: A dino-myte silly!
The Joke of the Night has arrived with a dino-myte illy! Here's one to keep your laughs from going extinct.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a dinosaur who wears glasses?
A "Doyouthinkysaraus"?
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Cover photo: Unsplash/Lucas George Wendt