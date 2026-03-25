Joke of the Night for March 25, 2026: A dino-mite dose of funny
The Joke of the Night is scrubbing the day away away with some silly! Here's a dino-mite dose of funny to make you laugh before bed.
Joke of the Day
What happened when the dinosaur took a bath?
It became ex-stinked.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/engin akyurt