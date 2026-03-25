Joke of the Night for March 25, 2026: A dino-mite dose of funny

The Joke of the Night is scrubbing the day away away with some silly! Here's a dino-mite dose of funny to make you laugh before bed.

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A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

