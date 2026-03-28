Joke of the Night for March 28, 2026: A soapy silly

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The Joke of the Night is a soapy silly! Here's one to clean up with a shower of laughs tonight.

Joke of the Day

What did the shower caddy give to the shampoo on his birthday?

A soap-rise party.

Joke of the Night for March 28, 2026: A soapy silly
Joke of the Night for March 28, 2026: A soapy silly  © Unsplash/Delaney Van

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Cover photo: Unsplash/Delaney Van

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