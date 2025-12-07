New data shows just how bad inflation has gotten for American consumers

New York, New York - US consumer pricing and sentiment reports released Friday pointed to lingering questions about affordability as the calendar moves towards the peak of the festive season.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a press conference at the end of a Monetary Policy Committee meeting in Washington, DC, on October 29, 2025. © JIM WATSON / AFP

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred data point for measuring inflation, rose to 2.8% on an annual basis in September from 2.7% in August.

When food and energy prices were excluded, prices also rose by 2.8% in September. However, that was below the 2.9% reading in August for the same benchmark.

The mixed report, delayed due to the US federal government shutdown, is the last major inflation reading before the Fed's rate decision next week.

The figures were largely in line with expectations, but included notable increases in some categories that have strained consumers. Durable goods like automobiles, appliances, and furniture rose 1.4% from a year ago.

A separate report showed consumer sentiment rose in December to 53.3 from 51.0 in November, according to the University of Michigan.

However, consumers today have a diminished outlook for their expected personal income compared with early in 2025, and labor market expectations "remained relatively dismal," said survey director Joanne Hsu.

"Consumers see modest improvements from November on a few dimensions, but the overall tenor of views is broadly somber, as consumers continue to cite the burden of high prices," she said.

The data did not significantly move the US stock market on Friday. Stocks are up modestly for the week, due partly to expectations that the Fed will cut interest rates next week.