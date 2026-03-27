Baywatch star looks unrecognizable after radical tattoo transformation
Los Angeles, California - Former Baywatch star Erika Eleniak, who played Shauni McClain, looks unrecognizable after covering much of her body in radical and colorful tattoos.
Since starring alongside David Hasselhoff in iconic swimwear throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Eleniak has gone on to play a range of roles after the show came to an end in the early 2000s.
Now a 56-year-old mom, Eleniak has adopted a much more down-to-earth and normal look in recent years, and shares much of her life on her Instagram account, where she has 146,000 followers and goes by @officialerikaeleniak.
Perhaps her most stunning transformation – other than her roles in programs like Desperate Housewives and CSI Miami – comes from her decision to coat both of her arms in hugely detailed tattoos.
Paparazzi recently caught snaps of her out and about in Los Angeles while wearing a white t-shirt that showed off the inkings to their fullest, giving us a glimpse that has rarely been seen even on social media.
On one arm, Eleniak has had a massive wolf inked as well as an eye, a sun, stars, and a bright patch of blue. Eleniak sports a beautiful blue, purple, green, and yellow pattern on her other arm, along with a collection of flowers and butterflies.
"My first tattoo started on my back and I feel like I was in my late twenties," Eleniak was cited as saying by the Daily Star. "Every tattoo that I have is significant of something."
"I love tattoos, I love that my body is like a canvas to tell my stories. Just, fun," she said.
Cover photo: AFP/Presley Ann/Getty Images