Baywatch star looks unrecognizable after radical tattoo transformation

Los Angeles, California - Former Baywatch star Erika Eleniak, who played Shauni McClain, looks unrecognizable after covering much of her body in radical and colorful tattoos .

Former Baywatch star Erika Eleniak (l.) has totally transformed her appearance with a set of radical and colorful tattoos. © AFP/Presley Ann/Getty Images

Since starring alongside David Hasselhoff in iconic swimwear throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Eleniak has gone on to play a range of roles after the show came to an end in the early 2000s.

Now a 56-year-old mom, Eleniak has adopted a much more down-to-earth and normal look in recent years, and shares much of her life on her Instagram account, where she has 146,000 followers and goes by @officialerikaeleniak.

Perhaps her most stunning transformation – other than her roles in programs like Desperate Housewives and CSI Miami – comes from her decision to coat both of her arms in hugely detailed tattoos.

Paparazzi recently caught snaps of her out and about in Los Angeles while wearing a white t-shirt that showed off the inkings to their fullest, giving us a glimpse that has rarely been seen even on social media.

On one arm, Eleniak has had a massive wolf inked as well as an eye, a sun, stars, and a bright patch of blue. Eleniak sports a beautiful blue, purple, green, and yellow pattern on her other arm, along with a collection of flowers and butterflies.

"My first tattoo started on my back and I feel like I was in my late twenties," Eleniak was cited as saying by the Daily Star. "Every tattoo that I have is significant of something."