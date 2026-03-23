Extreme ink addict embeds horns on her skull and tattoos her eyeballs black

Dortmund, Germany - Stefanie Samulski has completely covered her body in radical inkings and extreme body modifications, including a pair of demon horns, multiple implants, and tattooed eyeballs.

Stefanie has installed a pair of demon horns on her forehead, and even tattooed her eyeballs. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@stefaniesamulski

A cursory glance at Stefanie Samulski's TikTok account, where she goes as @stefaniesamulski and boasts thousands of followers, shows off the true extent of her incredibly radical body modification journey.

Samulski loves to share her remarkable set of tattoos, which coat most of her face and stretch down onto her chest, along her arms, and elsewhere.

Most are black-and-white inkings, tattooed on like sketched drawings, adding texture and flair to her skin and giving off an incredibly unique vibe.

Her extreme tattoos, however, are the least unusual part of her appearance, as a range of unusual, rare, and jaw-dropping body mods cover much of her body.

Images and clips posted to her Instagram show that Samulski has made major modifications to her lips and nose. Her upper lip has been lifted to a point, and piercings cut through her septum and her forehead.

Most radical, however, are the pair of demon horns that she's embedded under the skin on her forehead via the use of a subdermal implant.

Such a procedure sees a body mod expert cut an incision into the skin and slide a mold beneath it. The skin then heals around the mold, creating a lump that takes the shape of the silicone.

Samulski has also gone so far as to tattoo her eyeballs, coloring them a demonic dark black. Such a procedure is extremely dangerous and could potentially cause blindness.