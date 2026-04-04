Russia steps up daytime attacks with deadly strike on Ukraine street market

Kyiv, Ukraine - A Russian drone hit a covered market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Nikopol on Saturday, killing five people and wounding 25, officials said, as Moscow pressed on with intensified daytime attacks.

Russia intensified daytime attacks on Ukraine with a deadly strike on a street market in Nikopol, which killed five. © via REUTERS

Russia has been firing aerial broadsides at Ukraine throughout its more than four-year invasion, mostly at night, but in recent weeks it has stepped up daytime attacks.

The market in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, was hit at 9:50 AM (1:50 AM ET), the local prosecutor's office said.

Regional governor, Oleksandr Ganja, said in a Telegram post that three women and two men were killed.

He added that a 14-year-old girl was among the 25 wounded and was in a "critical condition".

Attacks continued during the morning hours on Saturday, wounding six in the northeastern city of Kharkiv, near the front line, regional police said.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia fired 286 drones overnight, of which 260 were intercepted.

In the northern Sumy region, 11 people were wounded in strikes on residential areas and civilian infrastructure overnight, police said.

Images released by Ukrainian emergency services showed a building whose upper floors were engulfed in flames. Another attack killed a woman and wounded another two in the southeastern city of Kherson, which is close to the fighting.

In Russia, a missile and drone attack on the southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine left one person dead and four seriously wounded in the city of Taganrog, regional governor Yuri Slyussar said.

On the Sea of Azov, a foreign cargo ship was damaged by falling drone debris and caught fire, he added.

A family of three, including an eight-year-old child, was killed in a house by a nighttime Ukrainian drone strike that also targeted railway infrastructure in Russian-occupied Lugansk, the Moscow-backed administration said.