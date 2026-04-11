Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2026: Snack guard dog!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a golden retriever has taken guard dog to a whole new level.

Save the snacks! In the clip, the dog sits on his bed with a bag of Hot Cheetos tucked between his paws.

When his owner tries to grab the bag, he goes into a full-on growling frenzy with a look of anger that has viewers in stitches.

"that red 40 got him trippin," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "I’ve never seen an angry golden before."

Check it out here: