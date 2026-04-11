Viral Video of the Day for April 11, 2026: Snack guard dog!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a golden retriever has taken guard dog to a whole new level.

Viral Video of the Day

Save the snacks! In the clip, the dog sits on his bed with a bag of Hot Cheetos tucked between his paws.

When his owner tries to grab the bag, he goes into a full-on growling frenzy with a look of anger that has viewers in stitches.

"that red 40 got him trippin," one viewer joked, while another wrote, "I’ve never seen an angry golden before."

Check it out here:

This golden retriever found the Hot Cheetos and is not sharing with anyone!
This golden retriever found the Hot Cheetos and is not sharing with anyone!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@moneyhahaha2
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@moneyhahaha2

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