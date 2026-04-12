Viral Video of the Day for April 12, 2026: Mom shocks son with doorbell camera function
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom accidentally scared the daylights out of her unsuspecting little boy using the family's Ring camera.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the boy chats with his dad outside before heading indoors, and the moment he steps through the front door, his mom's voice suddenly blares through the Ring camera saying "Hi, Monkey!"
The boy absolutely loses it, having no idea where the voice is coming from, while his confused dad scrambles on the ladder outside trying to explain it's just mom.
"Dad is already overstimulated this was the last straw," one viewer joked.
Another wrote, "Do not EVER take him to a haunted house."
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lexyandjaxy