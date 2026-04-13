Viral Video of the Day for April 13, 2026: Cat takes his first swim at the beach – and absolutely loves it!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman brings her black cat Selleck to the beach for the first time and captures the whole thing on camera.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Selleck cautiously approaches the water's edge and slowly wades in with a puzzled look on his face before suddenly taking off swimming like a natural!
His owner watches in disbelief as the back cat glides through the waves like he's done it a hundred times.
"Tell him he's not supposed to get in the water with socks on," one viewer joked after spotting the cat's white paws.
Another wrote, "I've never seen a cat swim on purpose before."
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@mr.selleck