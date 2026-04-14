Viral Video of the Day for April 14, 2026: Dad's poop prank leaves son in tears – but his cry steals the show

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dad's classic bathroom prank takes an unexpected – and hilarious – turn.

In the clip, a little boy stands in the bathroom, still reeling from his dad's poop prank, where the father smeared a brown substance on his toddler's hand after asking for toilet paper.

The devastated boy lets out a full meltdown – but his cries come out in a dramatic, operatic pitch while his dad and the girl filming laugh hysterically at the tiny performer.

"Tantrum of the opera," one viewer hilariously joked, while another wrote, "Him squatting to get the note out is literally technique."

Check it out: