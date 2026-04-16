Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2026: Cat scares off handyman in hilarious text exchange

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman shares a text message from her apartment handyman who came to fix a kitchen leak – only to be stopped in his tracks by her territorial orange cat .

In the clip, the handyman sends a video of the fluffy orange feline perched on the countertop, staring down the camera with the menacing energy of a creature who absolutely owns the place.

"LMFAOOO HE SHUT THAT SH REAL QUICK," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "All 4 feet on the edge of the counter."

Check it out: