Viral Video of the Day for April 16, 2026: Cat scares off handyman in hilarious text exchange
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shares a text message from her apartment handyman who came to fix a kitchen leak – only to be stopped in his tracks by her territorial orange cat.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the handyman sends a video of the fluffy orange feline perched on the countertop, staring down the camera with the menacing energy of a creature who absolutely owns the place.
"LMFAOOO HE SHUT THAT SH REAL QUICK," one viewer commented.
Another wrote, "All 4 feet on the edge of the counter."
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@orangebodyandmind