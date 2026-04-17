Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2026: Dachshund makes priceless face after taking nip at a frog

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a curious black dachshund gets more than she bargained for after investigating an unexpected backyard visitor.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the small pup approaches a frog sitting on a ledge and starts nipping at it – only to recoil with the most dramatic, disgusted expression on her face, sending viewers into fits of laughter.

Heather, who filmed the moment, later reassured worried fans – who noted it could possibly be a cane toad, which are toxic to dogs – by posting a follow-up video of her pup doing just fine.

"Lots of personality on this pup," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This dog took one little nip and chose violence against her own taste buds!
This dog took one little nip and chose violence against her own taste buds!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@helloitsmeheather

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@helloitsmeheather

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