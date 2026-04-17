Viral Video of the Day for April 17, 2026: Dachshund makes priceless face after taking nip at a frog
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a curious black dachshund gets more than she bargained for after investigating an unexpected backyard visitor.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the small pup approaches a frog sitting on a ledge and starts nipping at it – only to recoil with the most dramatic, disgusted expression on her face, sending viewers into fits of laughter.
Heather, who filmed the moment, later reassured worried fans – who noted it could possibly be a cane toad, which are toxic to dogs – by posting a follow-up video of her pup doing just fine.
"Lots of personality on this pup," one viewer commented.
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@helloitsmeheather