Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2026: Dog takes snack break mid-swim for a deviled egg

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog is making the internet lose it over his love for deviled eggs.

In the clip, the pup is happily swimming laps in the pool when his owner crouches down at the edge and holds out a fork with a deviled egg.

The dog paddles over, chomps it down in one bite, and immediately launches himself back into the water without missing a stroke.

"I wish I was so spoiled that someone would feed me deviled eggs while I swim," one viewer commented.

Check it out: