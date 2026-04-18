Viral Video of the Day for April 18, 2026: Dog takes snack break mid-swim for a deviled egg

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog is making the internet lose it over his love for deviled eggs.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the pup is happily swimming laps in the pool when his owner crouches down at the edge and holds out a fork with a deviled egg.

The dog paddles over, chomps it down in one bite, and immediately launches himself back into the water without missing a stroke.

"I wish I was so spoiled that someone would feed me deviled eggs while I swim," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This dog swam to the edge of the pool, ate a deviled egg off a fork, and immediately jumped back in like nothing happened.
This dog swam to the edge of the pool, ate a deviled egg off a fork, and immediately jumped back in like nothing happened.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@you_me_andthedogs

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Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@you_me_andthedogs

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