Viral Video of the Day for April 7, 2026: Two chihuahuas lose their minds over new toy pack in hilarious TikTok

In today's Viral Video of the Day , two tiny pups are absolutely beside themselves over a brand new pack of toys.

In the clip, the duo spots their human mama's latest gift and immediately plants their little paws on the coffee table, growling and snarling at the toy pack like it has personally offended them.

The pair stare it down with an intensity that could rival any guard dog twice their size, making it clear they want those toys – and they want them now.

"I'm not an expert, but i kinda feel like you should just give him the toy," one viewer joked.

Check it out: