Viral Video of the Day for April 8, 2026: Baby plays with puppy for the first time in sweet TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a precious moment between a baby and a puppy named Pickle is melting hearts across TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the baby crawls across the floor toward Pickle, who responds with playful growls and outstretched paws as if pleading with the little one to come play.

The baby flashes a wide grin, and Pickle bounces around excitedly, the two seemingly instant best friends.

"That puppy has been waiting months to be able to play with the baby," one viewer commented.

Another wrote, "it kills me how dogs somehow always seem to know instinctively that babies are delicate."

Check it out:

Pickle the puppy met a baby for the first time and immediately wanted to become best friends.
Pickle the puppy met a baby for the first time and immediately wanted to become best friends.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aricuno_
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@aricuno_

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