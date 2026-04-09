Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2026: Five chihuahua dogs pop up out of nowhere in adorable car clip
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a simple car ride quickly turns into a chihuahua takeover!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, a woman films the car next to her, which shows one tiny chihuahua with its head out the window.
Then, out of nowhere, another one appears beside him – then a third, fourth, and fifth, until all five pups are jostling for their share of the fresh air.
"her face knowing that youre gonna freak out when you see how many she has is sending me," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@matiastapia2409