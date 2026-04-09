Viral Video of the Day for April 9, 2026: Five chihuahua dogs pop up out of nowhere in adorable car clip

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a simple car ride quickly turns into a chihuahua takeover!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, a woman films the car next to her, which shows one tiny chihuahua with its head out the window.

Then, out of nowhere, another one appears beside him – then a third, fourth, and fifth, until all five pups are jostling for their share of the fresh air.

"her face knowing that youre gonna freak out when you see how many she has is sending me," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

This woman filmed the car next to her, which was filled with a bunch of adorable doggies!
This woman filmed the car next to her, which was filled with a bunch of adorable doggies!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@matiastapia2409
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@matiastapia2409

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