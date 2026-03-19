Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2026: Golden retriever wakes up from nap with the sleepiest eyes!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a golden retriever named Birdie is caught in the most relatable post-nap state imaginable.

In the clip, owner Maggie walks into the laundry room to find Birdie sitting upright in her pack-and-play, eyes barely open and squinting as if she simply cannot be bothered to fully wake up.

Maggie can't help but laugh at her adorable, drowsy face.

"oh that baby slept GOOODD," one viewer commented.

Check it out: