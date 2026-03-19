Viral Video of the Day for March 19, 2026: Golden retriever wakes up from nap with the sleepiest eyes!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a golden retriever named Birdie is caught in the most relatable post-nap state imaginable.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, owner Maggie walks into the laundry room to find Birdie sitting upright in her pack-and-play, eyes barely open and squinting as if she simply cannot be bothered to fully wake up.

Maggie can't help but laugh at her adorable, drowsy face.

"oh that baby slept GOOODD," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Birdie the pup just woke up from her nap and she is NOT ready to face the day!
Birdie the pup just woke up from her nap and she is NOT ready to face the day!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maggiez2
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@maggiez2

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