Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2026: Golden retriever gets to pick out new toy after vet visit

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a golden retriever named Felix is melting hearts across TikTok after his owner took him on a very special post-vet shopping trip.

In the clip, Cheryl Cenzori takes Felix into the store and lets him roam the toy aisle, where he confidently selects an oversized stuffed goose.



He proudly carries it out of the aisle so his mom can purchase it for him.

"he was looking online before you got there," one viewer joked.

Check it out: