Viral Video of the Day for March 21, 2026: Golden retriever gets to pick out new toy after vet visit

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a golden retriever named Felix is melting hearts across TikTok after his owner took him on a very special post-vet shopping trip.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Cheryl Cenzori takes Felix into the store and lets him roam the toy aisle, where he confidently selects an oversized stuffed goose.

He proudly carries it out of the aisle so his mom can purchase it for him.

"he was looking online before you got there," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

This dog went to the vet and earned himself a shopping spree - and he did not come to play!
This dog went to the vet and earned himself a shopping spree - and he did not come to play!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cherylcenzori
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@cherylcenzori

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