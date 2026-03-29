Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2026: Pomeranian dog screams at man who tries to pet it
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man gets a rude awakening after spotting what he thinks is a friendly Pomeranian dog.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the man approaches the fluffy pup saying "I found a cute dog" when the Pomeranian suddenly lets out a full-on shriek the moment he reaches down to pet it.
Then, the man stumbles back, saying, "Oh wow, okay!"
"im crying what is his problem," one viewer asked, while another wrote, "Did it just yell?"
Check it out:
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Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brianidk0