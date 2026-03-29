Viral Video of the Day for March 29, 2026: Pomeranian dog screams at man who tries to pet it

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a man gets a rude awakening after spotting what he thinks is a friendly Pomeranian dog.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the man approaches the fluffy pup saying "I found a cute dog" when the Pomeranian suddenly lets out a full-on shriek the moment he reaches down to pet it.

Then, the man stumbles back, saying, "Oh wow, okay!"

"im crying what is his problem," one viewer asked, while another wrote, "Did it just yell?"

Check it out:

This Pomeranian hilariously yelled at a stranger who tried to pet it.
This Pomeranian hilariously yelled at a stranger who tried to pet it.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brianidk0
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Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@brianidk0

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