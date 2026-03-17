Afghan government says "around 400" killed in Pakistani strike on Kabul rehab clinic

Kabul, Afghanistan - The Afghan government on Tuesday said that about 400 people were killed in a Pakistani airstrike on a drug rehabilitation center in the capital, Kabul, in the deadliest attack in the recent violence between the two neighbors.

About 400 people were killed in the Pakistani strike on a drug rehabilitation center in Kabul on Monday night. © Wakil KOHSAR / AFP

Hundreds more were said to have been wounded at the facility, which was hit on Monday night, flattening buildings used to treat people from across the country for addictions to marijuana, amphetamines, and other narcotics.

There was no immediate independent verification of the toll, but AFP reporters saw at least 30 bodies taken from the site in the chaotic and smoldering aftermath of the attack on Monday night.

They then saw more than 65 removed on Tuesday as rescuers picked through the rubble in the search for victims and survivors.

"The toll is not final as the rescue operation is still going on, but we have around 400 martyrs and more than 200 wounded," said interior ministry spokesman Sharafat Zaman, calling the strike "against the Geneva Convention and all international laws.

Interior ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qani gave a toll of "408 killed and 265 wounded" at the same briefing.

The Italian NGO Emergency said soon after the strike that it received three bodies at its hospital in Kabul and was treating 27 wounded, but expected the toll to be much higher.

The Taliban government has accused Pakistan of deliberately targeting civilians. But Islamabad maintained it had carried out precision strikes.

On Tuesday, the information ministry in Islamabad said its target – "a location storing military and terrorist weapons and equipment" – was "several [miles] away" from the clinic and questioned the Afghan authorities' version of events.

The two sides have been in conflict for months, with Islamabad accusing its neighbor of harboring Islamist extremists who have mounted deadly cross-border attacks on its territory.